BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots played the Vikings last week, their opponent’s best cornerback was clearly hampered by an injury. The same may be true for the Patriots this week in Miami.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was absent from Miami’s practice on Wednesday. Head coach Ryan Gase said that it’s due to a knee injury, and Howard’s status for Sunday is not yet known.

Adam Gase says Xavien Howard has a bad knee. Team won't know if he can play until end of the week. Doesn't sound good. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 5, 2018

Xavien Howard is week-to-week with a knee injury. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 5, 2018

Howard reportedly injured the knee while getting tackled after his second interception on Sunday against the Bills. The cornerback earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance vs. Buffalo.

Howard, 25, has seven interceptions this season, following up his four-interception season a year ago. Last year when the Patriots visited Miami, Howard intercepted Tom Brady twice.