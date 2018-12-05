Filed Under:Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — They’re fully healthy. Then they’re dinged up. Then they’re healthy again. But then, oh, they’ve caught an ache.

They’re Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. And they’re back on the Patriots’ injury report.

The two were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, as Brady deals with a knee ailment and Gronkowski deals with ankle and back issues. And their re-appearance on the report continues a trend of the duo’s on-again off-again relationship with the injury report over the past week.

Last week in preparation for the Vikings games, Brady was on the injury report as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was removed from the report on Friday. Meanwhile Gronkowski was not on the injury report on Wednesday, but was on the report on Thursday. He, too, was removed on Friday.

Obviously, the ailments dogging the two key players in the Patriots’ offense aren’t significant enough to keep them off the field on Sundays. But they’re notable enough to limit them on the practice.

For Miami, Xavien Howard — who leads the NFL with seven interceptions — did not participate.

The full injury report is below:

PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Dwayne Allen – Knee
QB Tom Brady – Knee
S Patrick Chung – Shoulder
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle / Back

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed

DOLPHINS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Xavien Howard – Knee
DE Cameron Wake – Not Injury Related

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola – Knee
CB Cornell Armstrong – Knee
C Jake Brendel – Calf
RB Kenyan Drake – Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker – Shoulder
C Travis Swanson – Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
T Ja’Wuan James – Knee
S Reshad Jones – Knee
G Ted Larsen – Neck
CB Bobby McCain – Knee
QB Ryan Tannehill – Shoulder (Right)
T Laremy Tunsil – Knee

