PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police sergeant has been charged with larceny for allegedly stealing gasoline from the town.

State Police said Wednesday that 55-year-old Tiverton Sgt. William Munroe was arrested by members of the Special Investigations Unit and charged with 14 counts of larceny, following a monthlong investigation.

The Fall River, Massachusetts resident is scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday at Second Division District Court in Newport.

It’s unclear if Munroe has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. His case is not yet listed in online court records.

State Police say Munroe was observed filling a large gasoline container at the same time he was fueling his marked police cruiser multiple times at the town gasoline pumps in October. Munroe allegedly used the container to fuel his personal vehicle.

