LAWRENCE (CBS) — A head-on, multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 closed down the entire northbound side of the highway midday Wednesday, Mass. State Police said.

headon495crash Multiple Cars Involved In Head On Crash Caused By Wrong Way Driver On 495

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to a head-on collision on Route 495 Wednesday (WBZ-TV)

Two cars were covered and multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and state police cruisers were on scene.  A third car had airbags deployed. State police said all traffic was being diverted to I-93 at Exit 40.

Those involved in the crash were being taken to Lawrence General Hospital in ambulances, state police tweeted.

