LAWRENCE (CBS) — A head-on, multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 closed down the entire northbound side of the highway midday Wednesday, Mass. State Police said.

Two cars were covered and multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and state police cruisers were on scene. A third car had airbags deployed. State police said all traffic was being diverted to I-93 at Exit 40.

#MAtraffic Wrong-Way Driver, caused head-on multi-vehicle, serious injury crash, I-495 NB north of x.41 in #Lawrence. ALL TRAFFIC detoured at x.41. Highway is closed NB. Will update as we can. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 5, 2018

Those involved in the crash were being taken to Lawrence General Hospital in ambulances, state police tweeted.