BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a debate every holiday season – a real tree or fake one?

The American Christmas Tree Association says 80 percent of those in the United States who put up a tree are going artificial in 2018. That’s up more than 30 percent since 1992.

This year there’s a million-dollar social media campaign to encourage people to buy real trees.

“I wouldn’t give my wife fake roses on Valentine’s Day. Why would you want to have an artificial Christmas tree in your house?” one Christmas tree farmer says.

The campaign is called “It’s Christmas. Keep it real.”