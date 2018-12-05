HAVERHILL (CBS) — A fourth-grade student at a Haverhill elementary school was recognized by the Mass. State Police for her act of kindness towards a K9 on the force.

Back in August, the Silver Hill Elementary School was placed on lockdown while state police searched for a potientially armed suspect in the area.

“The search ended when Trooper Thomas Janeczak of the MSP K9 Unit and his partner Tank located the suspect hiding in a shed,” said state police in a Facebook post. “Ms. Olivia Feil was so thankful that K9 Tank located the suspect and helped keep her school safe that she began to save her allowance each week in order to buy Tank some treats.”

The nine-year-old was able to deliver the “treats and toys for a very good boy” to Tank last month.

“The Department would like to thank Olivia and her family for their kindness and generosity. We — humans and dogs alike — are touched by their thoughtfulness,” said state police.