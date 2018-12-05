WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of President George H.W. Bush State Funeral
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston City Council is looking at the next steps in bringing recreational pot shops to the city.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the city said prospective owners have filed more than 50 applications for marijuana licenses, but only one is from Boston.

City Council members want to make sure shop owners are local and diverse.

“We want to understand who these applicants really are,” Chief of Economic Development John Barros said. “We need to make sure this reflects the demographic of our city.”

There is a five-step process to obtain a license, but many of the applicants are only on step two.

Through Sunday, recreational marijuana retailers in Northampton and Leicester totaled $4.8 million in gross sales since opening last month, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.

