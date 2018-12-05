KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBS) – A growing memorial to George H.W. Bush sits across from the family’s Maine retreat.

“It’s really great to be able to come here and be close to him right now,” said David Rynne.

David Rynne and his daughter Dakota paid a visit to the memorial late Wednesday night.

“He was a regular guy you know when you spend some time talking to him you felt like you really knew him. You almost felt like family,” said Rynne.

Bush 41’s presence was felt all around the seaside town on the night of his state funeral.

“It’s a big loss to Kennebunk, he and Barbara have done so much for this area,” said Anne Tracy.

The Bushes were very supportive of the arts and other Southern Maine community programs.

George and Barbara Bush were the largest patrols of the Ogunquit Playhouse. They received standing ovations each show they attended.

“Pretty much every show they’d come in and to see how the audience would interact with them was really, really extraordinary,” said Brad Kenney of the Ogunquit Playhouse.

The former president even took time to write letters to the theater telling them how much the family enjoyed the performances.