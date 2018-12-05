WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of President George H.W. Bush State Funeral
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George H.W. Bush, JFK Library, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The museum at Boston’s John F. Kennedy Library will be open and free to visitors Wednesday in a tribute to President George H.W. Bush’s death.

Keller @ Large: George H. W. Bush Was A New Englander

Condolence books will also be available for visitors to sign and leave reflections.

Because Wednesday is a national day of mourning, the research rooms at JFK Library will be closed.

A state funeral will be held for Bush in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be among those in attendance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s