BOSTON (CBS) – The museum at Boston’s John F. Kennedy Library will be open and free to visitors Wednesday in a tribute to President George H.W. Bush’s death.

Condolence books will also be available for visitors to sign and leave reflections.

On Wednesday December 5, the Museum at the JFK Library will offer free admission to visitors in honor of President George H.W. Bush. Due to the National Day of Mourning, the Research rooms at the National Archives nationwide, including the JFK Library, will be closed. pic.twitter.com/AAq2QGRbpl — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) December 4, 2018

Because Wednesday is a national day of mourning, the research rooms at JFK Library will be closed.

A state funeral will be held for Bush in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be among those in attendance.