Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The museum at Boston’s John F. Kennedy Library will be open and free to visitors Wednesday in a tribute to President George H.W. Bush’s death.
Keller @ Large: George H. W. Bush Was A New Englander
Condolence books will also be available for visitors to sign and leave reflections.
Because Wednesday is a national day of mourning, the research rooms at JFK Library will be closed.
A state funeral will be held for Bush in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be among those in attendance.