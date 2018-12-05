BOSTON (Hoodline) – If you love live music, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Boston. From a holiday orchestra concert to a blues performance at a winery, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Holiday Pops Concert

Get in the holiday spirit with the annual Holiday Pops concert. Enjoy holiday favorites and warm up your vocal cords for the traditional Pops sing-along. Santa Claus will also spread holiday cheer with a visit to the audience.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boston Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave.

Price: $33-$147

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rhythm & Blues Holiday Cruise

Take a festive 90-minute cruise filled with a live performance of holiday tunes this Friday night.

Sip on a glass of champagne or boozy cocoa while you listen to the sounds of R&B and funk band City of Four, who will perform music inspired by legends like The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and more.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Where: Northern Lights, 60 Rowes Wharf

Price: $41-$46

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Boston Baroque will offer the audience a classical rendition of Handel’s “Messiah,” which features the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus.

The performance will feature rising stars and new faces. Boston Baroque, a period-instrument band, is the first permanent Baroque orchestra founded in North America, according to its website.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jordan Hall at New England Conservatory, 30 Gainsborough St.

Price: $12.50–$42.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Music at City Winery Boston

Musicians Chris Smither and Laurie Sargent will perform at the City Winery on Saturday night.

Smither, who has been on the music scene for five decades, will offer the audience a medley of folk and blues. His new album, “Call Me Lucky,” is his first compilation of original music in six years, according to City Winery’s website.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St.

Price: $28

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets