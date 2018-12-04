FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Sometimes car maintenance can feel like a hassle. From getting an appointment, to finding a ride, or sitting in a waiting room for hours. This is what drove Dartmouth College grad Ed Warren to create Zippity.

“No more Saturdays sitting in a dingy office wondering when your car is going to be ready,” Warren told WBZ-TV.

Warren was a student when he figured out he could multi-task car care – complete it during the work week without ever leaving the office.

“You’re there for eight hours every single day so this is the most convenient place for you,” he said.

About a year ago, Warren launched his start-up by partnering with New England-based business like Ocean Spray and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. After a couple of tries, Warren created a state of the art, weather-proof mobile service trailer. These days, he has five trailers operating from Quincy to Lebanon, New Hampshire. Six more are on the way.

“This is not light maintenance; this is everything you need on your car. This is the one-stop shop so you don’t have to go anywhere else,” says Warren.

Zippity technicians are certified mechanics and can perform anything from your standard oil change, to brakes, batteries, tire rotations and everything in between. Customers get photos and live updates by communicating via email with Zippity techs throughout the entire appointment.

“All you do is drop your keys in the drop box, go about your day, come out at the end of the day and pick up your keys. Everything is done, you’ve had photo evidence of everything. You get in your car and go home and it’s truly no hassle,” Warren said.

It’s the kind of convenience Staples corporate offices in Framingham wanted to offer their employees.

“In today’s world with employees trying to balance work and home, we figured this might be a nice fit,” said Staples corporate services manager Phil Donahue.

“The reaction people have is, ‘Thank you I have my Saturday back,’’ said Warren.

Currently the only service Zippity does not offer is inspection stickers, although they say they are working with the state to try to make that possible one day.

