BOSTON (CBS) — Several members of the Patriots went from being football players to Christmas trees on Tuesday.

The team held their 25th annual New England Patriots Children’s Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night, hosting 250 children in need from the Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England.

The kids enjoyed an evening of food, fun and a visit from Santa. But the highlight of the event was the “Build-A-Tree” game where teams of children got a chance to decorate some of their favorite Patriots players in bows, garland and ornaments. These towering behemoths of the gridiron did their best Christmas tree impressions, with giant smiles throughout.

mnccourty Patriots Players Spread Cheer, Become Christmas Trees At Annual Holiday Party

WBZ’s Steve Burton interviews Jason McCourty, wrapped up with his brother Devin (WBZ-TV)

“This is a ton of fun, just seeing the smiles on their faces and it gives us the chance to still be kids, so it’s a ton of fun,” cornerback Jason McCourty said.

As the McCourty twins were being decorated, WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton found out there is still a sibling rivalry between Devin and Jason. The two argued over who was the front of the tree. “I would say you make me the front of the tree because I’m better looking,” safety Devin McCourty said.

The brothers say playing on the same team this year has been special.

“True family member playing with you, playing well, we’re winning games,” Devin McCourty said. “We love it, it’s been everything.”

Watch: Robert Kraft At Holiday Party

