CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man has been accused of sending a threatening message to the CIA’s website saying he was going to shoot the governor.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said on or about Nov. 30, 38-year-old Brian Roberts sent the electronic message to www.cia.gov.

It said, “Going to shoot Gov state of NH no matter what.”

MacDonald said Central Intelligence Agency officials informed the Concord Police Department about messages associated with an email account that included the threat and statements expressing hatred toward the Jewish community.

MacDonald said Roberts was identified as the source. He’s been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening and is to be arraigned Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Roberts had a lawyer. A phone number couldn’t be found for him.

