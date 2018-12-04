MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a shoplifter who caused a car crash then stole a Good Samaritan’s vehicle.

Investigators say 45-year-old Keon Mercer stole items from the JC Penny at the Mall of New Hampshire Monday morning and started to speed off with a woman in a Nissan Versa. But the Nissan hit a Toyota Camry in the parking lot.

The Camry driver and a passenger in Mercer’s car were hurt. A third driver stopped to help and police say Mercer stole that car, a 2009 Ford Focus, and got away.

The two people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital. One of them, the passenger in Mercer’s car, “suffered serious bodily injuries,” according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash or Mercer is asked to call police at (603) 668-8711.