  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Keon Mercer, Mall Of New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a shoplifter who caused a car crash then stole a Good Samaritan’s vehicle.

Investigators say 45-year-old Keon Mercer stole items from the JC Penny at the Mall of New Hampshire Monday morning and started to speed off with a woman in a Nissan Versa. But the Nissan hit a Toyota Camry in the parking lot.

mercer1 Police: Shoplifter Escapes Getaway Crash, Steals Good Samaritans Car

Keon Mercer. (Photo credit: Manchester, NH Police)

The Camry driver and a passenger in Mercer’s car were hurt. A third driver stopped to help and police say Mercer stole that car, a 2009 Ford Focus, and got away.

The two people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital. One of them, the passenger in Mercer’s car, “suffered serious bodily injuries,” according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash or Mercer is asked to call police at (603) 668-8711.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s