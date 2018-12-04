DOVER, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A high school teacher in New Hampshire has been put on leave after a racially insensitive video surfaced of two students singing, “KKK, KKK, Let’s kill all the blacks,” to the tune of “Jingle Bells.”

A cell phone video was reportedly discovered over the weekend of the 11th grade students singing the song in a U.S. history class at Dover High School.

Superintendent William Harbron said in a letter to the school community Monday the incident was part of an assignment dealing with the Reconstruction period in American history, but said, “the impact was harmful.”

Harbron said the students had to select a history event and create a jingle for it. Two of them selected the Ku Klux Klan.

“The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay until a complete investigation is made before a final decision is made pertaining to the incident,” Harbron said in a statement to WBZ-TV Tuesday.

A decision on whether to discipline the students hasn’t been decided yet.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)