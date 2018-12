BOSTON (CBS) – It’s National Cookie Day and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts are kicking off their cookie season.

This year they’re offering a new caramel chocolate chip cookie. It’s both gluten and peanut free.

Girl Scout cookie sales help fund the group’s outdoor and travel programs as well as charitable causes.

Boxes cost $5 each.

You can find out where to order at girlscouts.org/en/cookies