DUDLEY (CBS) — One person was found dead after a fire at a Dudley home, shed and car on Dudley Oxford Road early Tuesday morning.

According to the State Fire Marshal, “the person who died is believed to have been intimately involved with the start of the fires.”

State Fire Marshall confirms one person was killed in a fire in Dudley. The person who died is believed to have started the fire. @wbz pic.twitter.com/DUh6SyEeue — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) December 4, 2018

Two cars at the scene appeared to be badly burned.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV he went to his window when he heard sirens. “Then I saw thick black smoke and thought I saw a vehicle that was actually on fire. Also noticed that there was smoking from the house and then later on noticed smoke from an outbuilding in the backyard,” the neighbor said.

The fire is now under investigation by the Dudley Fire and Police Departments, Mass. State Police, and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information is available at this time.