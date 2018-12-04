BOSTON (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer who is accused of injuring a Boston College hockey player in a fight at a Boston pizza shop appeared in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday. Daniel Hunt, 27, of Barrington, NJ, pleaded guilty to assault and battery for the Jan. 19 incident.

He was sentenced to two years probation.

Hunt is a police officer for Haddon Heights, NJ but he was placed on administrative leave.

Ian Salerno, 29, of Philadelphia, was also charged for his involvement in the fight. He was not in court Tuesday.

Kevin Lohan, the BC hockey player, was injured and had to have his jaw wired shut for three weeks.

Surveillance video showed a group of men walk into a pizza shop on Boylston Street and say something to Lohan and his girlfriend. A verbal back and forth began and minutes later, Lohan was pushed, punched, and tackled to the ground.