BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown is ready to return.

The Celtics guard has been sidelined with a bad back the last week after a nasty fall in Dallas, but responded well after going through a hard practice on Monday. He’ll be back on the floor for another rigorous practice on Tuesday, and told reporters ahead of that session that he’s good to return Thursday night when the Celtics host the New York Knicks.

Jaylen Brown says he is good to go for Thursday. Feeling a lot better — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 4, 2018

Brown struggled to start the season but had been playing better in the few games prior to taking his spill against the Mavericks on Nov. 24. In 19 games this season, all starts, Brown is averaging 11.1 points off 40 percent shooting to go with 4.1 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics have won all three games Brown has missed, looking more like the Eastern Conference contender they were touted as over the offseason. Over the weekend, Brown said he’d be willing to come off the bench upon his return so he doesn’t mess with the team’s current chemistry.