BOSTON (CBS) — A former prominent NFL player is heading to prison for the better part of the next decade.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Brandon Browner — the former defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints — was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading no contest for attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Browner had been charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s California apartment in July and attacking her before stealing her watch and fleeing. He was later arrested.

Children were present during the attack, so charges for willful child endangerment were added on top of the attempted murder.

Brandon Browner. (Image Credit: La Verne Police)

Browner, 34, won Super Bowl XLIX with the Patriots, engaging with receiver Jermaine Kearse to help set a lane for Malcolm Butler to make the game-saving interception at the goal line. He had spent three seasons as a member of the Legion of Boom in Seattle prior to that, and he played one season in New Orleans after leaving the Patriots.

