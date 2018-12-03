  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Weymouth, Weymouth High School

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The start of classes at Weymouth High School was delayed three hours Monday because of what authorities said was an “unsubstantiated threat.”

“This delay will give the Weymouth Police additional time to investigate thoroughly,” the school department said in a statement. “Student and staff safety is of the upmost importance to us, so it is with this in mind that we believe it is best to delay the start of school today.”

School will begin at 10:30 a.m.

There is no other information available at this point in the investigation.

