QUINCY (CBS) – Quincy Police arrested four people for stealing packages last week.

Xavier Soto, 22, from Lynn and Antoni Garcia-Mota, 21, from Boston were ordered to pay $1500 bail after appearing before a judge in Quincy.

Police also arrested Katherine Olivares-Soto, 22, who did not appear for her court hearing, and a juvenile from Lawrence.

Police say they found the thieves after a Quincy couple caught one of them on their front stoop.

Mary and Ken Jordan had just received UPS packages that they ordered for their grandson, when Mary says she saw a young man approach her house and pick up her delivery.

“I looked out and I saw a fellow crossing the grass,” Jordan said, “I said to him, hey, come back here. Those are my packages.”

Mary’s husband Ken came to the door and intervened.

“They’re not yours. You’re full of something, you know, crap,” Ken recalls saying to the man.

Ken says the man gave the packages back and fled up the street. Then, the couple called police.

According to court documents, police found the thieves in a car up the street with several packages that did not belong to them. They also had two young children in the car.

All four adults were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

All adults involved also had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.