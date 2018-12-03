Filed Under:Assault And Battery, Local TV, Paxton

PAXTON (CBS) — A Paxton man is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges related to his brother’s death, the Worcester County District Attorney announced Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Asia was charged with two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Innocent Asia, 23, was found dead in the Monticello Drive home they shared. The mother of the two men, 53-year-old Leticia Asia, was found injured, the D.A. said. “Paxton Police responded to a 911 call at 10:39 p.m. yesterday after Mrs. Asia showed up injured at a neighbor’s home.”

paxtonhouse Paxton Man Found Dead, Brother Charged With Assault And Battery

Investigators were going in and out of a home on Monticello Drive in Paxton Monday evening (WBZ-TV)

An autopsy for Innocent Asia will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

A dangerousness hearing for Alexander Asia was scheduled for Dec. 10.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s