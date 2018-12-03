PAXTON (CBS) — A Paxton man is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges related to his brother’s death, the Worcester County District Attorney announced Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Alexander Asia was charged with two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Innocent Asia, 23, was found dead in the Monticello Drive home they shared. The mother of the two men, 53-year-old Leticia Asia, was found injured, the D.A. said. “Paxton Police responded to a 911 call at 10:39 p.m. yesterday after Mrs. Asia showed up injured at a neighbor’s home.”

An autopsy for Innocent Asia will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

A dangerousness hearing for Alexander Asia was scheduled for Dec. 10.

No other information is available at this time.