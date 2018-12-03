NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – There was a carbon monoxide scare for a family in North Andover months after the deadly gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.

A boiler malfunction sent young kids to the hospital and Columbia Gas might be to blame.

The leak happened at a duplex on Garden Street. Angie Platt says she and two of her children tested positive for carbon monoxide. An infant who is three weeks old tested negative.

It was Platt’s neighbor who called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Monday after her carbon monoxide detectors went off.

When firefighters arrived they found CO levels in the basement of the unit next door to Platt’s hovering around 1,000 parts per million.

Officials say the five people living in the duplex were waiting for them outside and drove themselves to the hospital to get checked out.

The North Andover town manager says around 2,000 dwellings were impacted in the gas disaster in the Merrimack Valley. Most appliances have been replaced, but he says repairs were made at a boiler inside this residence.

“It’s not uncommon actually to see a repair but Columbia Gas was coming back in the spring to replace all of those that were repaired,” North Andover Town Manager Andrew Maylor said.

Maylor says restoration is 93% complete in North Andover.

Columbia Gas says they are relieved no one was harmed in this situation and they’re working with local authorities to find out what happened.