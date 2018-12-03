Filed Under:Gas Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have fallen 15 cents in the last month, according to AAA.

The agency’s weekly survey released Monday shows the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular is now $2.64.  Unfortunately, it’s 19 cents higher than the national average of $2.45.

“Trends are indicating December might bring some of the cheapest gas prices of the year,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement. “As long as U.S. gasoline demand remains low and supplies plentiful, motorists can expect to save at the pump as long as the price of crude oil doesn’t spike.”

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

So where do you find the best prices? You’ll have to shop around.

The range in prices in the latest survey is 65 cents, from a low of $2.40 a gallon to a high of $3.05.

