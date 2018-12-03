BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Fire Department was able to brighten a 10-year-old’s day by giving him a lift Monday morning. The young boy from New Hampshire was staying in the city ahead of a surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

According to Boston Fire, he wanted a ride to the hospital in a fire engine. “His wish has been granted,” they said on Twitter, along with a video.

Early this morning the members of E-3 granted a 10 yr. old boy from NH who is staying in ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ for surgery his wish. He wanted a ride to ⁦@BostonChildrens⁩ on a fire engine. His wish has been granted. ⁦@marty_walsh⁩ ⁦@ChiefJoeFinn⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/D5REbyuPKs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2018

Firefighters Jamie Arroyo, Keith Pulley, Phil Holda, and Keith Kelly were behind the special moment. They told WBZ-TV the plan for the escort came together just a few days earlier.

“We were able to pull up around 6 a.m., 6:30 this morning, he was outside in front and excited to see us. We were excited to see him,” said Arroyo.

“We went lights and sirens. He was getting a pretty big kick out of hitting the siren, going through the traffic and stuff like that,” Holda explained.

Arroyo added that the boy was in good spirits despite the upcoming surgery.

Pulley said he was also impressed with the boy’s attitude. “Grown men are scared of going to hospitals so to see a little kid like that, it’s always pretty nice, you know, it’s kind of inspiring.”

“On behalf of the Boston Fire Department, we wish the latest member of our Firefighter Family a speedy recovery. #BostonStrong,” the department tweeted.

The firefighters invited the boy — and “honorary member of Engine 3” — back to visit once he has recovered.