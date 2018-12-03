Filed Under:Billerica, Billerica Police, Local TV

BILLERICA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer was mangled by a bridge in Billerica Monday afternoon. The truck did not make the Mt. Pleasant Street bridge’s low clearance, causing the roof of the truck to be ripped open.

billericatruck Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck Under Low Clearance Bridge In Billerica

A tractor-trailer in Billerica was damaged after making its way under a low clearance bridge (Photo Via Billerica Police Twitter)

Images of the truck show that while the cab of the truck passed under the bridge, the rest of the truck did not. They were towed away separately.

“Low clearance” is painted across the bridge.

Billerica Police closed the road for a few hours while they removed the truck. It reopened around 2 p.m.

Police also said the bridge was being inspected.

