BILLERICA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer was mangled by a bridge in Billerica Monday afternoon. The truck did not make the Mt. Pleasant Street bridge’s low clearance, causing the roof of the truck to be ripped open.

Images of the truck show that while the cab of the truck passed under the bridge, the rest of the truck did not. They were towed away separately.

“Low clearance” is painted across the bridge.

Billerica Police closed the road for a few hours while they removed the truck. It reopened around 2 p.m.

Police also said the bridge was being inspected.