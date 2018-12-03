Filed Under:Berkley, Christy Gilpatrick, LaSalette Shrine, Local TV, Route 24

TAUNTON (CBS) — A woman pleaded not guilty to charges of drunk driving in a bus crash that left several people seriously injured over the weekend. In Taunton District Court Monday, prosecutors said Christy Gilpatrick, 27, of Warren, Rhode Island caused the crash on Route 24 in Berkley late Saturday night.

According to prosecutors, around 9:45 p.m., Gilpatrick’s Subaru Impreza collided with a school bus, forcing it to roll over, and both vehicles ended up in the woods. Twenty-three people were injured, including children. The bus was returning from the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro and headed to Tiverton, Rhode Island.

“At this point, we do know that there was serious injury to multiple occupants of bus, including broken ribs, broken jaw, crushed vertebrate, blood around the lungs, and others of the same magnitude,” said a prosecutor.

gilpatrick Prosecutors Blame Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving For Berkley Bus Crash

Christy Gilpatrick appears in court (WBZ-TV)

In the days before her arraignment, State Police had hesitated to declare that she was responsible for the crash. Prosecutors described in court that Gilpatrick hit a black car, spun out of control, and swerved in front of the bus, causing the crash.

car1 Prosecutors Blame Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving For Berkley Bus Crash

Christy Gilpatrick’s Subaru Impreza in the woods after the crash, Dec. 1, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Police said she admitted to having one drink but she failed field sobriety tests. Prosecutors asked she be held on $10,000 bail.

Gilpatrick’s defense told the court she comforted injured children at the scene and asked her bail to be set at $2,000. The judge established a $2,500 bail.

She must also attend AA meetings, appear at probation, and will be subject to random alcohol screenings. Gilpatrick also cannot drive without a valid license, the judge determined.

bus1 Prosecutors Blame Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving For Berkley Bus Crash

The bus was returning from a visit to the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, Dec. 1, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Gilpatrick was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and operating under the influence causing serious injury.

This is Gilpatrick’s second OUI offense, she was arrested last year in Rhode Island.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s