FOXBORO (CBS) — Two key players dealing with injuries will be active for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Neither Stefon Diggs (knee) or Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) were on the Vikings’ inactive list, which was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Diggs’ knee reportedly swelled overnight, so he tested it during pregame warmups. Rhodes, meanwhile, suffered what appeared to be a bad hamstring injury late in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. Despite missing practice during the week, he’s recovered enough to at least suit up.

Diggs, 25, has caught 79 passes for 790 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Rhodes, who’s coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and a First Team All-Pro spot last year, has one interception and six pass defenses this season.

Both Diggs and Rhodes were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The Patriots listed Dwayne Allen as “out” on the final injury report of the week, while listing zero players as questionable and zero players as doubtful.

Here’s the complete list of inactives:

VIKINGS

QB Kyle Sloter

WR Chad Beebe

RB Mike Boone

TE David Morgan

DT Jolyn Holmes

LB Devonta Downs

C Brett Jones

PATRIOTS

DB Duke Dawson

DT Danny Shelton

TE Dwayne Allen

CB Keion Crossen

DE Derek rivers

DL Keionta Davis

OL James Ferentz