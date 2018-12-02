FOXBORO (CBS) — Two key players dealing with injuries will be active for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Neither Stefon Diggs (knee) or Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) were on the Vikings’ inactive list, which was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Diggs’ knee reportedly swelled overnight, so he tested it during pregame warmups. Rhodes, meanwhile, suffered what appeared to be a bad hamstring injury late in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. Despite missing practice during the week, he’s recovered enough to at least suit up.
Diggs, 25, has caught 79 passes for 790 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Rhodes, who’s coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and a First Team All-Pro spot last year, has one interception and six pass defenses this season.
Both Diggs and Rhodes were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
The Patriots listed Dwayne Allen as “out” on the final injury report of the week, while listing zero players as questionable and zero players as doubtful.
Here’s the complete list of inactives:
VIKINGS
QB Kyle Sloter
WR Chad Beebe
RB Mike Boone
TE David Morgan
DT Jolyn Holmes
LB Devonta Downs
C Brett Jones
PATRIOTS
DB Duke Dawson
DT Danny Shelton
TE Dwayne Allen
CB Keion Crossen
DE Derek rivers
DL Keionta Davis
OL James Ferentz