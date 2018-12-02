BERKLEY (CBS) – A Rhode Island woman is charged with driving drunk in a crash with a school bus that left two people with serious injuries.

Massachusetts State Police say 27-year-old Christy Gilpatrick was drunk when her 2014 Subaru Impreza collided with a school bus on Route 24 in Berkley around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Both vehicles ended up in the woods.

The bus was heading back to Tiverton, Rhode Island with 25 people who had just visited the holiday display at the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro. Two adults on the bus ended up with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to State Police. They were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where they remained Sunday.

The other 23 people were taken to Charlton, Morton, and Saint Anne’s hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

It’s still not clear what caused the crash.

“It has not yet been determined whether Gilpatrick had a role in causing it,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Sunday.

Gilpatrick, who lives in Warren, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.

She spent the night at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford where she’s being held on $10,000 bail.

All lanes of Route 24 were reopened by 1:30 a.m.