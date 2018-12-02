Comments
REVERE (CBS) — A 61-year-old woman is recovering after she was hit by a car on Revere Beach Boulevard in Revere on Sunday evening. According to Mass. State Police she was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was crossing the road “not in a crosswalk but from between two parked vehicles, when she was struck by a 2011 Kia Soul traveling northbound, driven by a 54-year-old man of Lynn,” said State Police.
An eight-year-old was also in the Kia. Neither the driver nor the child were injured.
The identities of the victim and the driver involved have not been released. No other information is available at this time.
Think Mass Police shoud start enforcing the J-Waling Laws and
accidents like this won’t happen!