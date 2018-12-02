  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots took care of business on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

New England handled the visiting Minnesota Vikings with a 24-10 win, keeping Kirk Cousins’ offense in check nearly for the entire 60 minutes.

Tom Brady went 24-for-32 for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The game was tied at 10-10 late in the third quarter, but Tom Brady led a 75-yard touchdown drive in just 1:45 to take a seven-point lead. That lead was doubled early in the fourth quarter, when James Develin plunged in to the end zone from the 1-yard line for the second time of the game.

The Patriots led 10-7 at halftime, behind a James Develin rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line and a 20-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. Kirk Cousins connected with Adam Thielen in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 15 seconds left before halftime.

The Patriots will travel to Miami next week to face the 6-6 Dolphins. The Vikings will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

Full recap to come…

