BOSTON (CBS) – We just wrapped up Meteorological Fall (The 3-month period of September, October and November) as the fourth wettest in Boston history with just over 18” of rain. November alone had over 9” of rain. More than half the month saw measurable precipitation.

Now we turn the calendar a page to December. The start of Meteorological winter (The 3-month period of December, January and February), the coldest and snowiest time of the year. In fact, December typically starts off with highs in the mid-40s and we end the month with highs in the upper 30s. On average, we receive about 7.7” of snow for the month. Last year it was snowier! We also have the shortest amount of daylight on December 21st, the Winter Solstice, the official seasonal start of winter!

So starting the month off dry and sunny on Saturday was great! However, we knew it wouldn’t last… yet more rain is on the way as an area of low pressure from the Midwest pushes a warm front across New England Saturday night into Sunday.

While temperatures climbed in the upper 30s to mid-40s on Saturday thanks to high pressure nearby. Now that the sun has set, and skies are still mainly clear, temperatures have fallen. Icing will be a concern as precipitation moves in overnight as temperatures will be near or below freezing across central and western MA into NH and VT.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwestern Middlesex County westward into NW CT and north into VT and NH from 10 PM until 7-10 AM Sunday.

Untreated roadways and walkways will become slippery overnight as a period of snow/ice and freezing rain fall before a transition to rain on Sunday. Higher elevations are at risk for greater ice accumulations of up to .10”.

While a few cities and towns may near freezing across eastern MA, temperatures will hold steady if not rise overnight as clouds increase and winds pick up out of the southeast. Rain will be heavy at times on Sunday morning. Can’t rule out a few pockets of freezing rain through the interior or the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, but most areas will have changed over to plain rain. Downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder may be possible through midday before rain tapers to showers by the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range from the 40s north and west to the 50s across southeastern MA, with a gusty southeast wind. An isolated shower will continue through the evening as clouds hang around.

Grab the rain gear if you are tailgating for the Patriots game at Gillette. It will be damp early on, but improvements are likely as the game goes on, although the risk of an isolated shower is possible. Temperatures will be mild for December standards!

The mild air stays with us to start the week, with highs in the 50s for much of southeastern MA and 40s to the northwest. A cold front will approach the region late in the day. A brief shower is possible to accompany this front, although it looks more clouds and a wind shift is more likely with its passage. This front will be the leading edge of colder air that will spill in the area. Temperatures will tumble late Monday with highs stuck in the 30s for the rest of the week.

Most of the week looks storm free as a coastal storm will look to develop too far south midweek to have any big impacts right now. Besides the chance of a few flurries late in the week, a mainly dry, but cold stretch will be a nice break from the recent rain! If we go 6 straight days without rain after Sunday, that would be the longest streak since August!