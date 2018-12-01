Breaking News:Former President George H. W. Bush Has Died At Age 94
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Navy has commissioned its newest guided-missile destroyer, named for a Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War.

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Thomas Hudner was held Saturday in Boston.

hudnercommis US Navy Commissions New Destroyer Thomas Hudner In Boston

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Thomas Hudner was held Saturday in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

The Maine-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is named in honor of Thomas Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman for crash-landing his plane to try and save the life of Ensign Jesse Brown during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in December 1950.

Brown was shot down and trapped in his burning plane. Hudner intentionally crash-landed in freezing temperatures and tried unsuccessfully to pull Brown free.

“Captian Hudner’s historic acts and life of service embodies the teamwork, duty, and courage that makes our military great and our country strong. I also want to recognize the family of Jesse Brown and thank them for their sacrifice to our beautiful country. The values of these two men and so many other are the values that we need to rely on if we want to meet the challenges of the 21st century,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Hudner died last November at age 93.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

