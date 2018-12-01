BOSTON (Hoodline) – Interested in exploring the newest places for food and drinks in South Boston? From a chicken-focused restaurant to a Mexican eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut in this area of Boston.

Fuku Boston Seaport

43 Northern Ave.

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Chicken shop Fuku has opened its newest location at the Boston Seaport. It is serving up fried chicken sandwiches and tenders, salads and seasonal offerings along with beer and slushies.

Try the CRB 10, which is a spicy chicken sandwich with bacon and ranch, or toss chicken on top of a citrus spinach salad with cabbage, carrots, sesame broccoli, mandarin oranges and orange soy vinaigrette.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 53 reviews, Fuku Boston Seaport is off to a solid start.

On Nov. 18, Hao D. noted, “The chicken was so good and food was amazing. I got a lot of different things to try. … I wish it was in a more convenient location. However, I would still return because the food was really good.”

Yelper Emmie C. wrote, “I ordered the volcano fries. The fries were the right level of spicy. The chicken was extremely crispy tender.”

Fuku Boston Seaport is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

200 Pier Four Blvd.

Photo: elle n./Yelp

Regional chain Tatte Bakery & Cafe is offering breakfast fare plus sandwiches, soup and salads at its new outpost.

In the morning, try the croissant sandwich that comes with eggs any style, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, avocado and baby arugula. Later in the day, opt for the chicken, kale and orange salad.

Yelpers are excited about Tatte Bakery & Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.

Kathryn G., who reviewed it on Sept. 28, wrote, “Unlike the other locations, it’s spacious and you don’t feel cramped while you’re waiting for your food. So far, the service has been fast and everyone is friendly. There’s even some outdoor seating!”

Courtney P. noted, “I’ve been to some of their other locations and have always loved what I’ve ordered and this time was no exception. … A great addition to the ever-growing seaport area.”

Tatte Bakery & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Bartaco Seaport

25 Thomson Place

Photo: bartaco seaport/Yelp

Nationwide chain Bartaco Seaport features a menu of Mexican staples, including tacos, salads and rice bowls.

Yelpers rave about the Baja fish and crispy rock shrimp tacos and recommend the side of plantains.

Bartaco Seaport appears to be a hit with local diners, earning 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Aia S., who reviewed the eatery on Nov. 21, wrote, “Excellent new addition to seaport. The ambiance is warm and cozy, with very welcoming and helpful staff. Tried different tacos, one suggested by server, and everything was delicious.”

And Jenna J. wrote, “The food was amazing, best guac and fish taco I’ve ever had and they had some tasty creative sides. Loved the look and feel of the restaurant.”

Bartaco Seaport is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.