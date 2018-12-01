BERKLEY (CBS) – Two people were seriously hurt when a school bus and a car crashed on Route 24 in Berkley late Saturday night.

Update: Woman Charged With Drunk Driving Identified

It happened south of Exit 11 around 9:45 p.m.

The bus was filled with 25 adults and children when it was hit by a car. Both went off the road into the woods.

The group on the bus was returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island after visiting the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro. Two adults suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries and were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. Others were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Anne’s Hospital and Morton Hospital with minor injuries.

State Police arrested the driver of the car for operating under the influence of alcohol.

No names have been released.

“All of us at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette are saddened by the news of the bus accident which occurred last night as people were returning home from a visit to La Salette,” Shrine director Father Ted Brown said in a statement Sunay. “We cherish all the visitors to our Festival of Lights and wish only the best for them. They will be in our prayers.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.