BERKLEY (CBS) – Multiple injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed on Route 24 in Berkley Saturday night.

State Police say the crash occurred south of Exit 11 at about 9:50 p.m.

There were 25 people including adults and children on the bus when it went off the road into the woods. The group was returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island from the La Salette Shrine in Attleboro.

Two adults suffered serious injuries and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Other victims were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Charlton Memorial Hospital and Morton Hospital with minor injuries.

State Police say a passenger car also went off the road and the role of that driver is under investigation.

A mass casualty incident was declared, bringing in mutual aid from approximately a dozen cities and towns.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down after the crash.