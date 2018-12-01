Breaking News:Former President George H. W. Bush Has Died At Age 94
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andover, George H.W. Bush, Local TV, Phillips Academy

BOSTON (CBS) — George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, was born and attended school in Massachusetts. The former president passed away late Friday night at age 94.

Bush was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. He went to the prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, where he became a student body leader and a captain of the baseball and soccer teams before graduating from the Class of 1942.

bushphillips3 George H.W. Bush Remembered By Andover Prep School He Attended

“Baseball captain George Bush with Andover coach George “Flop” Follansbee. Circa early 1940.” (Photo Courtesy: Phillips Academy)

“His legacy extends from the White House to Andover Hill. We celebrate his many contributions to our campus community, including those as class leader, varsity athlete and loyal alumnus. ‘Poppy,’ as he was known during his Andover days, brought his kind spirit, sharp wit and fair-minded leadership to 16 years of service as a trustee. We are grateful for his generous philanthropy and optimism; we remain deeply moved by his expression of hope for future generations of students,” said Phillips Academy Head of School John Palfrey.

bushphillips1 George H.W. Bush Remembered By Andover Prep School He Attended

“The Chariman of the RNC visits campus in 1973, on the heels of impeachment orders filed against President Nixon by the house. Here, he discusses ‘The State of the Two Party System Today’ with students. Oct. 26, 1973. Photo by Richard Garber.” (Photo Courtesy: Phillips Academy)

Bush served on the school’s Board of Trustees for 16 years and returned to the campus several times. He also sent his three sons there: George graduated in 1964, Jeb graduated in 1971, and Marvin in 1975, Phillips Academy said.

Bush had most recently visited the school in 2015.

bushphillips2 George H.W. Bush Remembered By Andover Prep School He Attended

“Accompanied by Mrs. Bush, the president last visited campus on Sept. 30, 2015, making a surprise appearance during All-School Meeting. At 91 years old, the president was energized by the standing ovation of a Cochran Chapel audience briming with students, faculty and staff. ‘Thank you for that warm Andvoer welcome back to the school that has meant so much to me in my life,’ he said. Photo by Neil Evans.” (Photo Courtesy: Phillips Academy)

Palfrey’s statement continued, “‘It always gives me great joy to return to Andover,” [Bush] reflected, after sharing a private lunch with students. ‘The lessons learned and the relationships forged here have meant so much throughout my full and adventurous life, and I could wish nothing more for every student who is so blessed to walk on this campus.’ I will forever be inspired by President Bush’s devotion to Andover, his long-held belief in our school’s mission and his heartfelt interest in the lives of students across generations.What an extraordinary privilege for our campus community to have shared that special September day with President and Mrs. Bush.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s