BOSTON (CBS) — George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, was born and attended school in Massachusetts. The former president passed away late Friday night at age 94.

Bush was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. He went to the prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, where he became a student body leader and a captain of the baseball and soccer teams before graduating from the Class of 1942.

“His legacy extends from the White House to Andover Hill. We celebrate his many contributions to our campus community, including those as class leader, varsity athlete and loyal alumnus. ‘Poppy,’ as he was known during his Andover days, brought his kind spirit, sharp wit and fair-minded leadership to 16 years of service as a trustee. We are grateful for his generous philanthropy and optimism; we remain deeply moved by his expression of hope for future generations of students,” said Phillips Academy Head of School John Palfrey.

Bush served on the school’s Board of Trustees for 16 years and returned to the campus several times. He also sent his three sons there: George graduated in 1964, Jeb graduated in 1971, and Marvin in 1975, Phillips Academy said.

Bush had most recently visited the school in 2015.

Palfrey’s statement continued, “‘It always gives me great joy to return to Andover,” [Bush] reflected, after sharing a private lunch with students. ‘The lessons learned and the relationships forged here have meant so much throughout my full and adventurous life, and I could wish nothing more for every student who is so blessed to walk on this campus.’ I will forever be inspired by President Bush’s devotion to Andover, his long-held belief in our school’s mission and his heartfelt interest in the lives of students across generations.What an extraordinary privilege for our campus community to have shared that special September day with President and Mrs. Bush.”