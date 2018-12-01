BOSTON (CBS) — Following former President George H.W. Bush’s passing late Friday night, politicians and leaders from New England shared their favorite memories and their condolences to the Bush family online.

Bush was 94 years old.

Rep. Seth Moulton, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Gov. Charlie Baker were among the many who took to Twitter.

For years I’ve kept a photo in my office of me as a young Marine with @GeorgeHWBush because, for whatever political differences we have, he was an American hero more than once in his life, and his patriotism should inspire Americans for generations. pic.twitter.com/mMeQ1jbX0A — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was a man who led our country with dignity and honor. He was a President defined by pragmatism, seeking solutions above party in service to his country. My thoughts are with his family at this time. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 1, 2018

One of my favorite pictures. George H. W. Bush was a decent, honorable man who served this country in many capacit… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) December 01, 2018

Baker ordered that all Mass. state buildings lower their U.S. and state flags to half-staff in honor of Bush Saturday. He also released a more formal statement saying:

“President George H. W. Bush was a devoted public servant who served our country for decades in vast capacities and our hearts break to learn of his passing. We will not only remember his incredible legacy as a war hero and our 41st President, but celebrate his humble, kind and ambitious spirit that will be sorely missed.”

Senator Ed Markey released a statement that read:

“President Bush loved his country and his family and was fiercely dedicated to both. He committed his life to public service and ushered the United States through the end of the Cold War and beyond a world of global nuclear threat. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, and fought for our country with courage and conviction. As servicemember, legislator, diplomat, and executive, President Bush answered the call of duty every day of his life, and the nation will forever be grateful for his service, patriotism, and integrity. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, whom he loved so very much.”

A President George H. W. Bush Memorial fund has been established at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.