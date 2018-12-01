KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBS) — Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush weren’t just vacationers in Kennebunkport, Maine, they were engrained in the community.

Just weeks after the First Lady died this spring, President Bush was greeted by hundreds of Kennebunkport residents who lined the streets to welcome him to his summer home at Walker’s Point.

After more than 70 summers spent here in Maine, this most recent would be the only one Bush would take without his wife by his side.

Late Friday night, former President George W. Bush released a statement: “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, out dear dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for…”

Just now — the American flag at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport is lowered to half staff just hours after the death of 41st President George H.W. Bush. #Remembering41 #WBZ pic.twitter.com/XourekPdJ2 — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) December 1, 2018

Kennebunkport locals had grown used to seeing President Bush and the First Lady out enjoying a traditional Maine lobster dinner at Mabel’s Lobster Claw — one of their favorite joints. The couple’s children and grandchildren would often visit the Walker’s Point compound as well.

The town may now feel a bit quieter come spring, but since Barabara Bush’s passing, people have already found ways to honor the couple through photo galleries, meal specials, gardens, and memorials.