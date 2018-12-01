Breaking News:Former President George H. W. Bush Has Died At Age 94
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCBS Sports Special
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    4:00 PMCollege Football
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Celebration, Centro, Christmas, Holiday Party, Holidays, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

December 1, 2018
A big holiday celebration will be taking place on Saturday December 1 in the city of Boston and this party promises to be full of Latin flavor! It’s called “El Parrandón Navideño Jíbaro Soy”. The event celebrates the holiday’s Puerto Rican style and it’s coordinated by the non-profit organization Puerto Rican Veteran Monument Square Association. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the association’s president Tony Molina. Tune in!

Watch Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PRVMSA
El Parrandon Navideño Jibaro Soy
Saturday, December 1
8PM – 1AM
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
617-970-7824
Tickets: $40
Tables: $350
www.prvmsa.org

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s