December 1, 2018

A big holiday celebration will be taking place on Saturday December 1 in the city of Boston and this party promises to be full of Latin flavor! It’s called “El Parrandón Navideño Jíbaro Soy”. The event celebrates the holiday’s Puerto Rican style and it’s coordinated by the non-profit organization Puerto Rican Veteran Monument Square Association. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the association’s president Tony Molina. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

PRVMSA

El Parrandon Navideño Jibaro Soy

Saturday, December 1

8PM – 1AM

Moseley’s on the Charles

Dedham, MA

617-970-7824

Tickets: $40

Tables: $350

www.prvmsa.org

