December 1, 2018
A big holiday celebration will be taking place on Saturday December 1 in the city of Boston and this party promises to be full of Latin flavor! It’s called “El Parrandón Navideño Jíbaro Soy”. The event celebrates the holiday’s Puerto Rican style and it’s coordinated by the non-profit organization Puerto Rican Veteran Monument Square Association. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the association’s president Tony Molina. Tune in!
Watch Centro in Spanish
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PRVMSA
El Parrandon Navideño Jibaro Soy
Saturday, December 1
8PM – 1AM
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
617-970-7824
Tickets: $40
Tables: $350
www.prvmsa.org
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.