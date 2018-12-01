  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Gov. Charlie Baker, Hanukkah

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and other top state politicians are planning to join representatives of Massachusetts’ Jewish community to light an 18-foot menorah in the Statehouse to mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

The annual ceremony is planned for Monday at 4 p.m.

Those joining the Republican governor will include House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and state Treasurer Deb Goldberg — all Democrats. Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is also planning to attend.

The menorah is so big that the state leaders will have to be hoisted in a lift to light it.

The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians in the second century BCE.

