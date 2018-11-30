HUDSON (CBS) — A Worcester man who has been charged with operating under the influence 10 times is now being held without bail after being arrested on another OUI charge. Police said they found Mark Lehtola after he left the scene of a crash on the Interstate 290-Connector Sunday afternoon.

Officers found his Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in a crosswalk on Main Street, it matched the description of a car just involved in a hit-and-run.

According to police reports, Lehtola was slurring his words, his breath smelled of alcohol and an open beer can was in the center console. The officer began conducting a field sobriety test, which Lehtola was struggling through, and then stopped when he became nervous about Lehtola’s safety.

Lehtola blew a .21 on a Breathalyzer test, police said. The legal limit is .08.

He is now charged with driving under the influence of liquor (11th offense), driving with a license that had been suspended for drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and having an open container of liquor.

Police said Lehtola has previous convictions or continuances without a finding from 2006, 2001, 1995, two from 1992, 1990, two from 1986, and two from 1985.