Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Revere Beach

REVERE (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after potential human remains washed ashore on Revere Beach.

The remains were discovered not far from State Police barracks.

body State Police Investigating Potential Human Remains That Washed Onto Revere Beach

Police investigating potential human remains on Revere Beach. (WBZ-TV)

State Police said they are investigating to see if the discovery has any connection to human remains recently discovered by hunters.

“We are investigating object on shoreline that appears potentially to be a partial human remain,” police said. “Further examination and investigation will be needed to confirm whether it is human, and whether any connection to likely human remains found at Rumney Marsh last week.”

No further details are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s