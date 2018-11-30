REVERE (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating after potential human remains washed ashore on Revere Beach.

The remains were discovered not far from State Police barracks.

State Police said they are investigating to see if the discovery has any connection to human remains recently discovered by hunters.

“We are investigating object on shoreline that appears potentially to be a partial human remain,” police said. “Further examination and investigation will be needed to confirm whether it is human, and whether any connection to likely human remains found at Rumney Marsh last week.”

No further details are currently available.