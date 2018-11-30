  • WBZ TVOn Air

MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — The Marblehead Fire Department says an overnight fire at a boat storage facility left more than half a million dollars in damage, but it could have been worse if it were not for their fast response.

A fire broke out at Ryan Marine Services on Lincoln Avenue shortly after midnight Friday. A neighbor reported hearing an explosion and firefighters responded a few minutes later, according to the department.

marbleheadboat Fire Breaks Out At Marblehead Boat Storage Facility Overnight

A boat was damaged by an overnight fire in Marblehead (WBZ-TV)

“The origin of the fire was a 22 foot Eastern. The responding companies made a quick stop of a fire that could have gotten out of hand quickly due to the heavy fuel load. Damages are estimated to be between $500,000 to $750,000,” said the Marblehead Fire Department Facebook page.

Mass. State Police Fire Investigation Unit, Marblehead Police, and Marblehead Fire are now investigating the cause of the fire.

