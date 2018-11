BURLINGTON (CBS) – Two people are suspected of stealing $2,775 worth of clothes from Kohl’s in Burlington.

Police there posted a surveillance image of two people in what look like camouflage sweatshirts at a clothing rack.

Do you know these two? They are suspects in a shoplifting case at the Kohl’s in Burlington on Nov 28. They took $2,775 in clothing. Please contact Off DiDonato 781-272-1212 ext 4914. pic.twitter.com/w2vMA3G0B4 — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) November 30, 2018

The suspected shoplifting incident happened Wednesday. Police are asking anyone who recognizes them to call 781-272-1212.