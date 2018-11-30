By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has another mess on its hands in regards to domestic violence.

On Friday, TMZ released a disturbing video of Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February. It is a terrible look for Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs and — once again — the NFL.

In the video, Hunt is seen arguing with the woman, a 19-year-old, in the hallway before shoving her several times and kicking her while she’s on the ground. Hunt and the woman were arguing before being separated by several people, and after Hunt pushed the woman, she retaliated by hitting him in the face.

After being taken down the hallway by two individuals, Hunt came charging back and knocked over another man, who fell into the woman. While she was on the ground, Hunt kicked her in the leg.

Police were called after the altercation, which occurred in the early hours of Feb. 10, but no arrests were made because they couldn’t determine if there was a crime committed, according to TMZ. The woman told officers that the argument started when she refused to hook up with one of Hunt’s associates and was kicked out of his hotel room. A different witness told police that she called Hunt the N-word after being asked to leave his room.

Neither the Chiefs of NFL disciplined Hunt for the incident ahead of the season, but that could change now that video of the altercation has been released. And according to one report, both parties knew the video existed.

Two calls in the last ten minutes from people who would know both claiming Chiefs and the league knew about existence of video in Kareem Hunt incident. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 30, 2018

It’s reminiscent of the Ray Rice situation in 2014, after the then-Ravens running back knocked out his fiancee (now wife) in a hotel elevator. Rice was initially given a two-game ban for the incident, but was then suspended indefinitely after TMZ published video of the assault from inside the elevator. The Ravens eventually released Rice, who hasn’t played in the NFL since the incident.

The NFL claimed to have never seen the Rice video before TMZ released it, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell vowed that the league would do better in their investigative process.

Yet, here we are. Again.

Now we wait to see how the NFL will react to Friday’s video. Kansas City currently owns a one-game lead over the Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC ahead of their visit to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Hunt, a 2017 Pro Bowler, is second in the NFL in rushing yards for the season.