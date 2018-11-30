CANTERBURY, New Hampshire (CBS) — An 18-year-old man accused of trying to steal a police cruiser and then attempting to escape police custody twice was taken into custody Friday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said the incident involving Alan Clark, of Hillsboro began at 7:45 a.m. after a crash at the intersection of Route 132 and Kimball Pond Road in Canterbury.

A state trooper responded to the scene first and was talking with drivers involved, Clark among them. “[Clark] began to walk away from the crash and away from the trooper. The trooper told Clark to stop at which time Clark ran toward the trooper’s cruiser, got into the driver’s seat and accelerated the engine.”

During Clark and the trooper’s struggle for control of the cruiser, the trooper radioed for help. Police said, “It was apparent from the disjointed radio transmissions and yelling that could be heard in the background that there was a problem. Multiple state police units, the Canterbury Police, and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s department converged on scene.”

Clark was then pulled from the cruiser and handcuffed though he continued to struggle. He was then put in the back seat of a second trooper’s cruiser as officers checked on the first trooper.

“Seconds later Clark, while handcuffed, climbed through an open part of the partition that separates the front and back seats of the second cruiser. He had his foot on the gas of the second car in an attempt to escape,” said police.

This time, he was removed, handcuffed, shackled and put into the back of a different cruiser.

Clark will be charged with reckless operation, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, and two counts of felony escape.

Police also said a woman reported Clark assaulted her with a piece of pipe immediately following the crash. Once Canterbury Police have a warrant approved, Clark will also be charged with assault.

Clark is being held until his arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court on Dec. 3.