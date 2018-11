WAREHAM (CBS) – A person was found dead inside a burning car in Wareham early Thursday morning.

State Police were called to Route 25 east just before exit 2 around 3 a.m. for a car fire.

When they arrived, they found it in the median strip, against a tree, “fully engulfed in flames,” said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

Firefighters put out the fire and a person was found dead inside the station wagon.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.