BOSTON (CBS) – Army Sergeant First Class Eric Emond is being remembered as a “true warrior” by those who knew the 39-year-old who grew up in Fall River.

“Brave Eric, you were always doing the right thing for someone else,” said Mairin Keady of Dorchester who got to know Emond through his work as a founding member of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. Her own son is a military veteran.

In 2009 Emond had come to Boston to be treated for a traumatic brain injury after a tour in Afghanistan. He was still looking for a way to serve. “I think some people are born to be phoenixes that rise above everything else,” said Keady.

“He was a true warrior,” said Andrew Biggio, who worked with Emond on veterans issues during his time in Boston. “He did not have to go back into the Army after being wounded the first time. He deployed multiple times and ultimately gave his life.”

Emond’s body was returned to Dover Air Base Tuesday night. He was one of three soldiers killed when a powerful roadside bomb struck a U.S. military convoy in Ghazni, an area where special forces have been working with Afghan commandos against the Taliban.

Mairin Keady says tragically Emond has come full circle. “He was doing for others and now the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes will do as they do, and look out for his family as well,” Keady said.

Emond leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.